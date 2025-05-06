In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Constellation Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Constellation Energy registers a 17.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Palantir Technologies, trading down 11.5%. Palantir Technologies is showing a gain of 44.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.8%, and Archer Daniels Midland, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PLTR, CEG

