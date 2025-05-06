And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Palantir Technologies, trading down 11.5%. Palantir Technologies is showing a gain of 44.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.8%, and Archer Daniels Midland, trading up 3.8% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PLTR, CEG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.