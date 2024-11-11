In early trading on Monday, shares of Bristol Myers Squibb topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.1%. Year to date, Bristol Myers Squibb registers a 18.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 20.0%. Monolithic Power Systems is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AbbVie, trading down 11.1%, and Tesla, trading up 8.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MPWR, BMY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.