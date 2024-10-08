In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Palo Alto Networks, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks, registers a 18.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Marathon Petroleum, trading down 7.5%. Marathon Petroleum is showing a gain of 8.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MGM Resorts International, trading down 5.2%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MPC, PANW

