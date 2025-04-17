Markets
JBHT

S&P 500 Movers: JBHT, APA

April 17, 2025 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Thursday, shares of APA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, APA has lost about 33.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading down 7.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is lower by about 26.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Interpublic Group of Companies, trading down 7.5%, and Targa Resources, trading up 2.9% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: JBHT, APAVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: JBHT, APA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JBHT
APA
IPG
TRGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.