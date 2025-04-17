In early trading on Thursday, shares of APA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.3%. Year to date, APA has lost about 33.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading down 7.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is lower by about 26.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Interpublic Group of Companies, trading down 7.5%, and Targa Resources, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: JBHT, APA

