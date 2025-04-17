And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, trading down 7.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, is lower by about 26.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Interpublic Group of Companies, trading down 7.5%, and Targa Resources, trading up 2.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: JBHT, APA
