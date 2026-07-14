S&P 500 Movers: IBM, LITE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Lumentum Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Lumentum Holdings registers a 123.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is International Business Machines, trading down 23.9%. International Business Machines is lower by about 25.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are ServiceNow, trading down 7.3%, and CrowdStrike Holding, trading up 6.1% on the day.

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