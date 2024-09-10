In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Oracle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.3%. Year to date, Oracle registers a 47.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 7.8%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Capital One Financial, trading down 5.2%, and W.W. Grainger, trading up 2.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPE, ORCL

