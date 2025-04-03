In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lamb Weston Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Lamb Weston Holdings has lost about 11.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Garmin, trading down 14.7%. Garmin is lower by about 9.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Williams Sonoma, trading down 14.2%, and SBA Communications, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: GRMN, LW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.