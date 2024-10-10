S&P 500 Movers: FSLR, MOS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Mosaic topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Mosaic has lost about 26.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Solar, trading down 5.3%. First Solar is showing a gain of 24.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Super Micro Computer, trading down 4.6%, and CrowdStrike Holdings, trading up 2.5% on the day.

