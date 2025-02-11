And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fidelity National Information Services, trading down 14.9%. Fidelity National Information Services is lower by about 13.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Leidos Holdings, trading down 5.4%, and DuPont, trading up 4.7% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FIS, ECL
