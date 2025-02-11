In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ecolab topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Ecolab registers a 13.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Fidelity National Information Services, trading down 14.9%. Fidelity National Information Services is lower by about 13.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Leidos Holdings, trading down 5.4%, and DuPont, trading up 4.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FIS, ECL

