In early trading on Monday, shares of Vistra topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Vistra registers a 236.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 3.8%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 13.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 3.6%, and Applied Materials, trading up 2.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FCX, VST

