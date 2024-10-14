And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, trading down 3.8%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 13.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Albemarle, trading down 3.6%, and Applied Materials, trading up 2.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FCX, VST
