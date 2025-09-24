In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Albemarle (ALB) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Albemarle has lost about 1.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading down 9.2%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe (ADBE), trading down 2.9%, and ServiceNow (NOW), trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FCX, ALB

