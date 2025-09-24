And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (FCX), trading down 9.2%. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is showing a gain of 8.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Adobe (ADBE), trading down 2.9%, and ServiceNow (NOW), trading up 4.0% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FCX, ALB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.