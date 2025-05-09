In early trading on Friday, shares of Insulet Corp (PODD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.0%. Year to date, Insulet Corp registers a 16.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group (EXPE), trading down 9.3%. Expedia Group is lower by about 17.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Akamai Technologies (AKAM), trading down 3.3%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading up 11.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EXPE, PODD

