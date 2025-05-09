And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Expedia Group (EXPE), trading down 9.3%. Expedia Group is lower by about 17.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Akamai Technologies (AKAM), trading down 3.3%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading up 11.7% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EXPE, PODD
