S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, HAS

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Hasbro topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.5%. Year to date, Hasbro registers a 21.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Epam Systems, trading down 10.2%. Epam Systems is lower by about 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Axon Enterprise, trading down 8.3%, and LKQ, trading up 7.1% on the day.

