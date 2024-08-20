S&P 500 Movers: DXCM, PANW

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Palo Alto Networks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks registers a 23.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DexCom, trading down 3.6%. DexCom is lower by about 39.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Bank of America, trading down 3.1%, and Eli Lilly, trading up 3.3% on the day.

