In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Mondelez International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Mondelez International registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 18.1%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 52.9% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Molina Healthcare trading down 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, MDLZ

