News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, MDLZ

September 04, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Mondelez International topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Mondelez International registers a 2.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Dollar Tree, trading down 18.1%. Dollar Tree is lower by about 52.9% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Molina Healthcare trading down 9.1% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, MDLZVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: DLTR, MDLZ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
MDLZ
MOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.