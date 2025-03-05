In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.1%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 19.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 10.2%. CrowdStrike Holdings is showing a gain of 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marathon Petroleum, trading down 2.9%, and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading up 8.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CRWD, MRNA

