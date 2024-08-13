In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.4%. Year to date, Starbucks has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Chipotle Mexican Grill, trading down 11.1%. Chipotle Mexican Grill is showing a gain of 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 6.0%, and Super Micro Computer, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CMG, SBUX

