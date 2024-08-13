News & Insights

Markets
CMG

S&P 500 Movers: CMG, SBUX

August 13, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 21.4%. Year to date, Starbucks has lost about 2.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Chipotle Mexican Grill, trading down 11.1%. Chipotle Mexican Grill is showing a gain of 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 6.0%, and Super Micro Computer, trading up 4.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: CMG, SBUXVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CMG, SBUX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMG
SBUX
SMCI
BAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.