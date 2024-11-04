In early trading on Monday, shares of Mosaic topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Mosaic has lost about 20.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Constellation Energy, trading down 8.8%. Constellation Energy is showing a gain of 101.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Public Service Enterprise Group, trading down 4.2%, and First Solar, trading up 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: CEG, MOS

