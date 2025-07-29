In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Cadence Design Systems topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.3%. Year to date, Cadence Design Systems registers a 21.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Brown & Brown, trading down 9.4%. Brown & Brown is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 8.6%, and CBRE Group, trading up 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BRO, CDNS

