And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), trading down 4.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is lower by about 24.3% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are AbbVie (ABBV), trading down 3.6%, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), trading up 5.7% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ARE, DAL
