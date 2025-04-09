In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Delta Air Lines has lost about 36.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), trading down 4.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is lower by about 24.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are AbbVie (ABBV), trading down 3.6%, and United Airlines Holdings (UAL), trading up 5.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ARE, DAL

