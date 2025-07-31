Markets
ALGN

S&P 500 Movers: ALGN, EBAY

July 31, 2025 — 10:16 am EDT

In early trading on Thursday, shares of eBay topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.7%. Year to date, eBay registers a 44.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 30.5%. Align Technology is lower by about 32.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baxter International, trading down 18.0%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 14.1% on the day.

