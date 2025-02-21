And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies (AKAM), trading down 12.1%. Akamai Technologies is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 8.2%, and Southwest Airlines (LUV), trading up 2.2% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, PWR
