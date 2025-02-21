In early trading on Friday, shares of Quanta Services (PWR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Quanta Services has lost about 8.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies (AKAM), trading down 12.1%. Akamai Technologies is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 8.2%, and Southwest Airlines (LUV), trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, PWR

