News & Insights

Markets
AKAM

S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, PWR

February 21, 2025 — 10:19 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Friday, shares of Quanta Services (PWR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Quanta Services has lost about 8.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies (AKAM), trading down 12.1%. Akamai Technologies is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group (UNH), trading down 8.2%, and Southwest Airlines (LUV), trading up 2.2% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, PWRVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, PWR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AKAM
PWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.