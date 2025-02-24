In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, Moderna Inc has lost about 14.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Akamai Technologies, trading down 21.7%. Akamai Technologies is lower by about 19.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are GE Vernova, trading down 8.8%, and Kenvue, trading up 4.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, MRNA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.