S&P 500 Movers: ZION, IBM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of International Business Machines topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, International Business Machines registers a 8.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zions Bancorporation, trading down 5.2%. Zions Bancorporation is lower by about 8.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 2.9%, and Capital One Financial, trading up 3.9% on the day.

