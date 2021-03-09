S&P 500 Movers: ZION, ENPH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Enphase Energy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Enphase Energy has lost about 17.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zions Bancorporation, trading down 4.9%. Zions Bancorporation, is showing a gain of 26.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KeyCorp, trading down 4.4%, and Tesla, trading up 9.0% on the day.

