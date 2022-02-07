In early trading on Monday, shares of Tyson Foods topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 10.7%. Year to date, Tyson Foods registers a 12.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Zimmer Biomet Holdings, trading down 4.0%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings is lower by about 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Stanley Black & Decker, trading down 3.4%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 6.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ZBH, TSN

