In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Duke Realty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%. Year to date, Duke Realty has lost about 19.0% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DENTSPLY SIRONA, trading down 8.9%. DENTSPLY SIRONA is lower by about 35.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Altria Group, trading down 6.1%, and Mosaic, trading up 7.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: XRAY, DRE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.