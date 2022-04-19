In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Citizens Financial Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Citizens Financial Group has lost about 6.1% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is DENTSPLY SIRONA, trading down 13.1%. DENTSPLY SIRONA is lower by about 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Travelers Companies, trading down 4.1%, and Signature Bank, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: XRAY, CFG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.