S&P 500 Movers: XLNX, LB

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of L Brands, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.3%. Year to date, L Brands, registers a 28.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Xilinx, trading down 9.2%. Xilinx is lower by about 8.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 7.0%, and General Electric, trading up 7.4% on the day.

