S&P 500 Movers: XLNX, HOG

In early trading on Friday, shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, Harley-Davidson registers a 5.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Xilinx (XLNX), trading down 5.9%. Xilinx is showing a gain of 14.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix (NFLX), trading down 3.4%, and Incyte Corporation (INCY), trading up 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.