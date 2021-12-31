S&P 500 Movers: XEL, F

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ford Motor topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Ford Motor registers a 138.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy, trading down 1.5%. Xcel Energy is showing a gain of 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tapestry, trading down 1.3%, and Pfizer, trading up 1.6% on the day.

