In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 8.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts, trading down 7.9%. Wynn Resorts is lower by about 30.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Las Vegas Sands, trading down 7.8%, and Altria Group, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, AMGN

