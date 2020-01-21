Markets
S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, ABMD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of ABIOMED, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, ABIOMED, registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts, trading down 5.2%. Wynn Resorts is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are WestRock, trading down 4.9%, and Intel, trading up 2.3% on the day.

