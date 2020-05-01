S&P 500 Movers: WY, FBHS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Fortune Brands Home & Security, has lost about 22.2% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Weyerhaeuser, trading down 13.6%. Weyerhaeuser is lower by about 37.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Western Digital, trading down 12.8%, and Clorox, trading up 4.8% on the day.

