S&P 500 Movers: WTW, DD

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DuPont topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, DuPont has lost about 1.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Willis Towers Watson Public, trading down 6.7%. Willis Towers Watson Public is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 6.7%, and Amgen, trading up 5.1% on the day.

