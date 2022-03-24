In early trading on Thursday, shares of Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%. Year to date, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold registers a 23.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Berkley, trading down 33.8%. Berkley is lower by about 21.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Epam Systems, trading down 3.5%, and Intel, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WRB, FCX

