In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Paramount Global topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 13.1%. Year to date, Paramount Global registers a 5.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 8.8%. Walmart is lower by about 6.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar General, trading down 4.5%, and Take-Two Interactive Software, trading up 10.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WMT, PARA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.