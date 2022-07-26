In early trading on Tuesday, shares of F5 topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, F5 has lost about 33.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 8.2%. Walmart is lower by about 16.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Packaging Corp of America, trading down 5.4%, and General Electric, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WMT, FFIV

