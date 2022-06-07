In early trading on Tuesday, shares of J.M. Smucker topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.9%. Year to date, J.M. Smucker has lost about 5.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Whirlpool, trading down 4.3%. Whirlpool is lower by about 28.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Target, trading down 3.8%, and APA, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WHR, SJM

