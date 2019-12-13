S&P 500 Movers: WHR, PPL

In early trading on Friday, shares of PPL Corp (PPL) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.2%. Year to date, PPL Corp registers a 24.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Whirlpool Corp (WHR), trading down 3.7%. Whirlpool Corp is showing a gain of 36.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are HanesBrands (HBI), trading down 3.7%, and Adobe (ADBE), trading up 4.3% on the day.

