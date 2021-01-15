S&P 500 Movers: WFC, ILMN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.6%. Year to date, Illumina registers a 5.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wells Fargo, trading down 7.0%. Wells Fargo is showing a gain of 7.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marathon Oil, trading down 4.3%, and Akamai Technologies, trading up 2.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.