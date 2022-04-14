In early trading on Thursday, shares of Discovery topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.8%. Year to date, Discovery registers a 6.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wells Fargo, trading down 6.1%. Wells Fargo is lower by about 5.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are W.W. Grainger, trading down 3.8%, and Delta Air Lines, trading up 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WFC, DISCK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.