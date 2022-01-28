In early trading on Friday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Visa registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 8.1%. Western Digital is lower by about 24.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are VFC, trading down 6.3%, and Discovery, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WDC, V

