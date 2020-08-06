S&P 500 Movers: WDC, SEE

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Sealed Air topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Sealed Air registers a 0.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 16.1%. Western Digital is lower by about 41.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading down 10.2%, and Quanta Services, trading up 5.9% on the day.

