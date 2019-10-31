S&P 500 Movers: WDC, KHC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kraft Heinz (KHC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz has lost about 26.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Western Digital (WDC), trading down 13.0%. Western Digital is showing a gain of 46.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lincoln National Corp. (LNC), trading down 9.6%, and ABIOMED (ABMD), trading up 10.8% on the day.

