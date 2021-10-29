S&P 500 Movers: WDC, GWW

In early trading on Friday, shares of W.W. Grainger topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.3%. Year to date, W.W. Grainger registers a 11.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 12.6%. Western Digital is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Monolithic Power Systems, trading down 8.3%, and Enphase Energy, trading up 4.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.