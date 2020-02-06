Markets

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, TWTR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Twitter (TWTR) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.3%. Year to date, Twitter registers a 21.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans (WCG), trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Becton, Dickinson & Co (BDX), trading down 12.6%, and Cardinal Health (CAH), trading up 11.2% on the day.

