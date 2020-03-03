S&P 500 Movers: WCG, TMO

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Thermo Fisher Scientific has lost about 2.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Autodesk, trading down 4.6%, and Cigna, trading up 2.8% on the day.

