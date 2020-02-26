Markets

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, TJX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of TJX Companies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.5%. Year to date, TJX Companies registers a 5.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NiSource, trading down 2.8%, and CME Group, trading up 3.9% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: WCG, TJX
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: WCG, TJX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TJX NI CME

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular