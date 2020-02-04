S&P 500 Movers: WCG, RL

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ralph Lauren topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Ralph Lauren registers a 4.3% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Wellcare Health Plans, trading down 42.8%. Wellcare Health Plans is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waters, trading down 3.8%, and Albemarle, trading up 7.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.